MLK and North shooting; man wounded, unknown suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating ​a shooting that happened Tuesday, Oct. 12 near North Avenue and MLK Drive. It happened around 9 p.m.

The victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, responded to the fire station on Teutonia and Locust. The fire department treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to a hospital for further treatment. He is expected to survive.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.