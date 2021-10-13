Expand / Collapse search

MLK and North shooting; man wounded, unknown suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating ​a shooting that happened Tuesday, Oct. 12 near North Avenue and MLK Drive. It happened around 9 p.m. 

The victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, responded to the fire station on Teutonia and Locust. The fire department treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to a hospital for further treatment.  He is expected to survive. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

