MKE5K23 wellness walk at Deer District set for Saturday, July 8

article

MKE5K23, a community-driven initiative to promote healthy lifestyles, will hold its men and family wellness walk/run on Saturday, July 8 in Milwaukee's Deer District.

A news release says the event is open to all ages and abilities. Registration is now open online at raceroster.com.

The release says the event will feature a range of activities including health screenings, nutrition information, fitness demonstrations and a basketball skills challenge. Froedtert Hospital will host its annual hospitality area with more than 30 doctors in attendance and "Spinn MKE" will provide the best "Spinn" workout in town. In addition, local vendors will be onsite providing healthy food samples and drinks.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Again, participants can register online for MKE5K23 at raceroster.com or in person on the day of the event.