Mitchell Park Domes host 'A Holiday Snow Globe'

Poinsettias, spruce trees and snow men have officially taken over the Mitchell Park Domes to kick off ‘A Holiday Snow Globe’ in Milwaukee.

It took the domes team nine days to deck the halls, placing hundreds of poinsettias and other holiday plants around the domes to turn it into a polar paradise.

Guests used the decorated spruce trees as photo ops, inspiring some holiday cheer.

A nice holiday scene

"It’s not really crowded. It’s nice, you get time with your family to take pictures and see all the decorations," said Keyon Lawson. "I’ve been a Milwaukee resident my whole life. Something new to experience with my kids and my cousin. Just to see all the decorations and something to do."

"They can look forward to a variety of plants. More than poinsettias even though that’s the star of the show. And a lot of cute holiday scenes," said horticulturist Emily Lambrecht. "It’s just a nice time to come with your family, take your holiday photos and just enjoy the cuteness."

Spreading some joy!

The display will run through Jan. 7, 2024.