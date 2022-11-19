Mitchell Park Domes holiday floral show 'Calm & Bright' theme

The Mitchell Park Domes' decades-long holiday floral show returned Saturday, Nov. 19. This year's theme is "Calm & Bright."

Gary Winkelhorst has owned his own garden center for 29 years. Now in retirement, he indulges in his love for plants at the Mitchell Park Domes.

"It's all beautiful. There's a lot of plants I recall," he said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The holiday show is one of Winkelhorst's favorites

"Christmas is a great season, it’s a pretty season, and it has a great meaning because it’s the Lord’s birthday," he said.

Mitchell Park Domes "Calm & Bright" holiday floral show

Horticulturalists at the Mitchell Park Domes transformed the room in just 10 days. From poinsettias to fresh peppermint to a 30-foot Christmas tree – it all gets guests in the spirit.

"We wanted these subdued colors you don’t always see with poinsettias. That’s the calm," said Paul Zamiatowski, Mitchell Park Domes naturalist. "The bright is where you see secondary plants that go along with the 3,100 poinsettias."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The evening light shows will also return this year, giving families something to enjoy together this holiday season.

"We are trying to make sure we’re embracing the public. We think of them as our friends as they come in. They’re our guests. We want them to have a good time," Zamiatowski said.

The Calm & Bright show will be open through Jan. 1. More information can be found on the Mitchell Park Domes website.