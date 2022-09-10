Expand / Collapse search

Mitchell International Airport taxiway realignment project complete

MILWAUKEE - Crews just completed work at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on the Taxiway M Realignment project.

A Facebook post on the airport's Facebook page on Friday, Sept. 9 says this project included a full depth removal and construction of Taxiway M using recycled material from the Runway 7R/25L project that was completed last year.

The project was paid for in part by FAA infrastructure grants awarded to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in 2020.