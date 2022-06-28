Mitchell International Airport restaurant features iconic Wisconsin food

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:51AM
MILWAUKEE - The Garden District Kitchen & Bar, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport’s latest restaurant to open as part of its major refresh, unveiled a new menu on Tuesday, June 28.

A news release says the new menu places an emphasis on iconic Wisconsin foods. It will feature items such as Usinger’s corned beef and brats, jalapeno cheese curds, a beer cheesesteak sandwich, a Wisconsin fish fry, and more.

