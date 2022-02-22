Expand / Collapse search

Mitchell International Airport plow accident; driver suffers minor injuries

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
MILWAUKEE - Officials with Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport say an airport plow truck was involved in an accident Tuesday, Feb. 22 – and came to rest on its side along a taxiway near Concourse E. The employee driving the truck received minor injuries.

A news release says there was no impact to airport operations as a result of this incident. Flights are continuing to land and take off at the airport. 

Mitchell International Airport remains open during the winter storm, officials said. Crews are doing everything they can to keep the runways treated and open for airline traffic. 

Passengers are reminded to check with their airline for the latest flight status before coming to the airport. 

