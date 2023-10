article

A crash between a semi and a small sedan shut down the two left lanes from I-41/94 NB to I-894 WB in the Mitchell Interchange Friday, Oct. 20.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.