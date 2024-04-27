Misuse of Apple AirTag; Racine woman accused of tracking ex

article

A 36-year-old Racine woman is accused of using an Apple AirTag to track a former boyfriend. The accused is Amanda Rasmuson – and she faces the following counts:

Misuse of GPS device (two counts)

Violation of injunction (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Racine police responded on Jan. 21 to a residence on North Bay Drive for a civil complaint. A woman told officers she has an active restraining order against Rasmuson through August 2026.

The woman indicated she owns a vehicle that is driven by Rasmuson's former boyfriend. On Jan. 21, she located "a tracking device, Apple AirTag, under the trunk area of the car," the complaint says. Officers noted that "based on the cleanliness of the device and the recent weather, it appeared the device had not been there long since there was no dirt or grime on it," the complaint says.

Several days later, the same complaining woman "located an Apple AirTag on her Toyota vehicle."

Investigators over time developed defendant Rasmuson as a suspect. On Wednesday, April 24, they interviewed Rasmuson. She initially denied knowledge of the accusations. But she "then admitted to placing the AirTag on the Nissan so she could place herself at the same place as her (ex-boyfriend) and thereby make (the woman) mad," the complaint says. She also acknowledged the AirTag being placed on the Toyota. Rasmuson admitted an old phone number was used to track the AirTag.

Rasmuson made her initial appearance in Racine County court on Friday, April 26. Cash bond was set at $500.