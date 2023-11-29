Expand / Collapse search

Missouri police chase of house being pulled by truck: caught on cam

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Police chase of truck towing house

Police officers in Excelsior Springs, Missouri recently found themselves in a pursuit with a house. Here is what they shared.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. - Just when you think you've seen it all – comes this wild police chase in Excelsior Springs, Missouri on Thursday, Nov. 23. 

Officers made an attempt to pull over a vehicle – a truck pulling an entire house. 

The officers ended up using stop sticks to end the pursuit – and get their man. 

The dash camera video and narration of this police chase has gone viral.