Missouri police chase of house being pulled by truck: caught on cam

Just when you think you've seen it all – comes this wild police chase in Excelsior Springs, Missouri on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Officers made an attempt to pull over a vehicle – a truck pulling an entire house.

The officers ended up using stop sticks to end the pursuit – and get their man.

The dash camera video and narration of this police chase has gone viral.