Missing woman last seen in Wauwatosa on May 25

article

Wauwatosa police are asking for help locating Airiel Rodriguez who was last seen in Wauwatosa on May 25.

She is currently homeless and is not from the area.

Airiel has not contacted family or friends since the 25th, which is uncharacteristic for her.

Airiel is 30 years old, 5’2", 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has the name "Marylin" tattooed on her arm. Police do not have a last known clothing description.

Advertisement

If anyone has seen Airiel or have information on her whereabouts, we ask that they please contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.