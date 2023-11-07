Missing woman found dead; suspect shoots himself at gas station

Court documents say a registered sex offender who shot and killed himself at a Milwaukee gas station on Friday, Nov. 3 was the suspect in the disappearance of a woman whose body was found in Walworth County the previous day.

Jerome Thames shot and killed himself as police approached him at a gas station near 91st and Silver Spring last Friday.

According to the search warrant, around 10 a.m. on Friday, Milwaukee police received a missing person/welfare check call for a residence near 13th and Hadley. The caller stated that she had not seen her daughter, identified as Cieara Berry, in several days and was concerned. The caller stated that Berry was last seen with Thames.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

During the welfare check at the residence near 13th and Hadley, police were not able to make contact with anyone.

During the investigation, the Department of Corrections (DOC) informed Milwaukee police that Thames was a registered sex offender and was under GPS monitoring. As a result, a DOC agent was able to determine that Thames was in the area of 91st and Silver Spring.

Tawana Watkins last heard from her sister Berry, who was 41, on Wednesday.

"I'm like begging [...] to like, wake up from the dream," Watkins said. "I am begging, like, 'Please, this is not real.’"

Tawana Watkins

Officers responded the area to interview Thames – and ask about Berry. When they arrived, officers found Thames pumping gas into his SUV. As officers approached Thames, he drew a handgun and discharged it, striking himself in the head, according to the search warrant.

Berry was found dead on the side of Creek Road in the city of Darien on Nov. 2. Berry suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of her head as well as her torso. The Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide.

"I really don't understand," Watkins said. "How could someone take such a beautiful person away?"

Berry’s death is leaving Watkins and her family with only memories.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

According to the search warrant, GPS monitoring shows Thames was at Berry's residence near 13th and Hadley in Milwaukee multiple times throughout Nov. 1. The GPS monitoring also places Thames on Creek Road in Darien on Nov. 1.

On Nov. 3 Milwaukee police conducted a search warrant at Berry's residence near 13th and Hadley Street. In the driveway, detectives located a minivan listed to Thames. The vehicle was towed.

Cieara Berry

A criminal complaint states when Berry was found dead, she had a receipt in her pocket from Jett Beauty located near Burleigh and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee. The receipt was regarding a purchase she made on Nov. 1. Surveillance video from Jett Beauty shows what appears to be Berry leaving the store and entering an SUV consistent with what Thames was filling up with gas when he shot himself. GPS records show Thames at Jett Beauty at that time as well.

"It's just not fair," Watkins said. "It’s not fair."

A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been created.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information on Wednesday.