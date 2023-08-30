Missing West Allis girl; police search for Ciara Holloway
article
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department is attempting to locate 16-year-old Ciara Holloway.
Holloway is described as 5'1" tall, weighing 140lbs, with brown eyes. She was last seen with bright red hair pulled back into a ponytail, wearing a black sweatshirt and black Spandex pants.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
If you know the whereabouts or any information about Holloway, call Detective Jon Cerqua 414-302-8097 or, in his absence, your local law enforcement immediately. The West Allis Police Department non-emergency number is 414-302-8000.