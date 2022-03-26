Missing Watertown man last seen Friday afternoon

article

Watertown police are asking for help locating a missing 19-year-old man last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.

Wilder Joel Ruiz Silva was last seen leaving his workplace, Create-A-Pack Foods. He never arrived home and has not been heard from since.

Silva is described as a 5-foot tall, 170-pound Hispanic male. He has curly brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white sweatshirt, dark blue pants, and white shoes.

He left in a black 2010 Toyota Scion TC, bearing WI registration ALA9623, which is registered to him. He left in an unknown direction and with an unknown destination.

