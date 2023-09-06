Missing South Milwaukee man in Milwaukee area, police believe

article

South Milwaukee police need help to find a missing man who is considered endangered.

Police said James Rhodes, 39, suffers from mental illness and hasn't been taking his medications.

South Milwaukee police arrested him in mid-July, and he was released, coming to the police department to talk with officers on July 20. Family last had contact with him on Aug. 7 but not since then.

He's believed to be in the Milwaukee area. Police said he has no known source of transportation.

He's described as 5'6" tall, weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

It's unclear what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 414-768-8060.