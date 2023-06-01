Sheboygan man found, reported missing Thursday

article

UPDATE: Sheboygan police canceled the missing person alert for Wade Coppock. He has been found and is being returned to family.

The original missing person notice is available below.

Sheboygan police are asking for the public's help to locate 76-year-old Wade Coppock who was last see around 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.

Officials say Coppock was last seen near S. 16th Street and Weeden Creek Road in Sheboygan. He is in the early stages of dementia – and was last seen driving his truck when he left home.

Coppock is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 225 pounds, with gray facial hair, and hazel eyes. Officials say he was wearing a green t-shirt and gray jogging sweatpants.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Coppock was driving a silver 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 with Wisconsin license TY 6756.

If you have information that could help locate Coppock, you are urged to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3387.