Police are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday, June 12 between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. in Racine.

Joleesa Montez left home on foot and did not return.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'3" 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also goes by the nickname Joliee.

If you have any information, please contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.