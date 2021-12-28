Expand / Collapse search

Missing Racine man last seen near 13th and Bluff

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are asking for the public's help in locating Charles Hitchcock. 

Police say Charles walked away from a residence near 13th Street and Bluff Avenue shortly after midnight on Dec. 28. Charles has walked away in the past and become lost. 

Charles is described as 5'11" tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat, and jeans. If you see Charles please call dispatch at 262-886-2300

