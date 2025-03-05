Missing Oak Creek teenager; last seen on Saturday, March 1

The Brief A 13-year-old Oak Creek girl was last seen on Saturday, March 1. Family and friends are now doing everything they can to learn the whereabouts of Lillian Asala. Anyone with information on Asala's location is urged to call Oak Creek police.



Oak Creek police are asking for help in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Search for teen

What we know:

Police say Lillian Asala was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 1. She left her home on Drexel Avenue to go to the skate park in Oak Creek. Family members say Asala left without any of her belongings.

Lillian Asala

Officials say Asala's phone last pinged near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Forest Hills Avenue in Oak Creek. That is roughly a mile from the skate park.

Asala was last seen wearing a black winter coat, blue jeans, and blue and white Nike shoes.

Lillian Asala

Police say Asala could be in danger – and her family is now desperately searching for her – and seeking any answers as to where she might be.

Family concerned

What they're saying:

"Keep going, keep trying to find her," said Cody Czarnecki, Asala's father. "We’ve had a lot of help so far – keep it going. Get her face out there. Got to get everybody involved that we can."

"The last place the police dogs caught her scent. So, you know, whether we are thinking she’s in a vehicle or not, we just don’t know," said Linda Grace, Asala's great aunt. "We gotta find her. She’s a child. Thinking the worst case scenario is just devastating."

"Since it’s been a few days now, we just don’t want things to lose momentum that they have currently," said Kayla Scholten, Czarnecki's girlfriend.

Getting the word out

What's next:

The Oak Creek American Legion (9327 S. Shepard Avenue) has become a hub for family and friends to meet and collect fliers before going out and searching for Asala.

If you have any information about where Asala might be, you are urged to call the Oak Creek Police Department.