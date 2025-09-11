Missing Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a missing 48-year-old woman.

What we know:

Police said Tyeshia Quinn was reported missing Tuesday, Sept. 9. She was last heard from on Aug. 20.

She is described as female, Black, 5-foot-4 and around 145 pounds. She has dark brown eyes and black hair worn in a short afro.

Her clothing description is unknown.

Her family previously told MPD she was last seen in the vicinity of 45th and Center.

Authorities say Quinn is not considered critically missing at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7262.