Missing Milwaukee woman last seen on south side

Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen on July 5 around 5 p.m. near 14th and Mineral on the city's south side.

Jennie Heredia is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is not considered critically missing at this time.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7272.