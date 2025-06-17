Expand / Collapse search

Missing Milwaukee woman; last seen near 25th and Wilbur

Published  June 17, 2025 1:36pm CDT
Missing Persons
 Kelly Vaillant Pacheco

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a missing person report. 
    • Kelly Vaillant Pacheco, 28, was last seen on June 5 in the area of 25th Street and Wilbur Avenue. 
    • Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

What we know:

Kelly Vaillant Pacheco, 28, was last seen on June 5 in the area of 25th Street and Wilbur Avenue. 

Kelly is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’04" tall, 157 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing. 

Kelly is not considered a critical missing at this time. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

