Missing Milwaukee woman; last seen near 25th and Wilbur

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

What we know:

Kelly Vaillant Pacheco, 28, was last seen on June 5 in the area of 25th Street and Wilbur Avenue.

Kelly is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’04" tall, 157 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Kelly is not considered a critical missing at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262.