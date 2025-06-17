Missing Milwaukee woman; last seen near 25th and Wilbur
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
What we know:
Kelly Vaillant Pacheco, 28, was last seen on June 5 in the area of 25th Street and Wilbur Avenue.
Kelly is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’04" tall, 157 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.
Kelly is not considered a critical missing at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.