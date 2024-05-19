MPD: Critically missing Milwaukee teen, infant son found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Kamila Stewart and Kyree returned home and are safe.

Read the original report:

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing teenager and her baby.

The Milwaukee Police Department says 16-year Kamila Stewart is with her infant son, Kyree Stewart.

Kamila is described as a 16-year-old black female, 5'03" weighing 125 lbs. She has a slim build, black braided hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing an orange hooded top.

The baby, Kyree, is a black male, about eight months old, and was wearing a gray outfit with white shoes.

They were last seen in the area of 65th and Florist in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 19.

Police say Kamila is likely traveling on foot.

If anyone has any information regarding their whereabouts, please call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.