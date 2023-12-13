Critically missing Milwaukee teen; last seen near 36th and Townsend

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing teen.

Cordale Green, 16, was last seen in the area of 36th and Townsend.

Green is described as a black male, 5’09" tall, 175 pounds, with a medium build, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and a black hat.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District Seven at 414-935-7272.