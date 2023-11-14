Expand / Collapse search

Missing Milwaukee man, may be driving black Ford F150

John Bradway

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 

John Bradway was last heard from on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 3:41 a.m.

John is described as a 48-year-old white male, 5'11 tall, 215 pounds, with green eyes, and brown hair.

John may be driving a black Ford F150 with WI Registration TG2215.

Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.