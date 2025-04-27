Missing Milwaukee man found dead; family holds vigil

The Brief Carvell Jennings went missing in May 2024 and was found dead almost a year later. Family members are trying to cope with the loss while struggling with so many questions about what happened to him. On Sunday, loved ones came out to pay their respects.



Family members are remembering a missing Milwaukee man who was recently found dead.

Loved ones held a vigil for Carvell Jennings on Sunday, April 27.

The backstory:

The then-59-year-old disappeared almost a year ago, on May 12, 2024. He left his group home on West Brentwood, heading to the shopping center at 76th and Mill around 4 p.m. Sunday. Milwaukee police say he never came back.

Ebony Jenings, his daughter, said he was released from the hospital two days before he disappeared, and police say he was disoriented.

Since then, it was an endless search for the missing man. But a week and a half ago, that search came to an end.

Jennings said her dad was found dead in a field near 35th and Mill.

Now, family members are trying to cope with the loss while struggling with many questions about what happened to him. On Sunday, loved ones came out to pay their respects.

What they're saying:

Time is one thing his daughter said she wishes they had more of together.

"This whole thing is just heartbreaking," Ebony Jenings said. "I’m just grateful for the time that I did have with him."

"We didn't want it to end like this, but this is what it is," niece Sharetta Jennings said. "We’re just processing it and trying to move forward day by day."

"Even when he was upset, it was still like some of the funniest moments of our lives," niece Tequila Jennings said. "Great man."

"He didn’t deserve this.I just have so many unanswered questions," Ebony Jennings said. "Even when he didn’t have it all together, he was always a good dad."

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more on the cause of Jennings’ death but did not hear back.