Critically missing Milwaukee man's daughter continues search

The search is on for a Milwaukee man who was last seen on Mother’s Day, May 12.

Carvell Jennings’ daughter has passed out hundreds of flyers, hoping someone watching knows where her father is.

Ebony Jennings has been on edge since Sunday after learning her father 59-year-old Carvell Jennings never came home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I’m just so scared, I never been this scared in my life," she said. "I cannot eat, I cannot sleep well. I’m trying to not let my mind wander for the worst."

Carvell Jennings

Jennings said her father left his group home on West Brentwood, heading to the shopping center at 76th and Mill around 4 p.m. Sunday. When she was notified he never returned, she called the police.

"I’m an only child so it’s just me and my daddy," Jennings said. "I just know him. He would never be gone this long."

Carvell and Ebony Jennings

She said he was released from the hospital just two days before he disappeared.

"When he was in the hospital he had bleeding on the brain which caused him a lot of confusion," Jennings said.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Carvell Jennings is 5' 7" and around 127 lbs. He has a slim build, with black and gray hair.

His family said he falls easily and suffers from mental illness.

Carvell and Ebony Jennings

"I’m optimistic about finding him alive but I’m just not no fool," his daughter said. "Somebody been gone for three days. It’s been raining, it’s been cold."

Searching for clues, Jennings is out canvassing everywhere from grassy areas to bus routes, passing out hundreds of flyers, making sure to leave no stone unturned.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I just love you so much and I want you to come home," she said. "There is nothing in this world I would not do for my dad."

Carvell and Ebony Jennings

Jennings said she encourages help searching for her father. She said she will be in the 4800 block on Hampton around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 16. Those interested in helping her search can contact her directly at 414-323-3292.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jennings, please call the MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.