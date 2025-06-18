Missing Milwaukee man; last seen on June 15 near 31st and Scott
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.
What we know:
Edwin Ortiz went missing on June 15. He was last seen in the area of 31st and Scott.
Ortiz is described as a 37-year-old Hispanic man, 5’11"tall, 150 pounds, bald and with brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, white t-shirt, Burgundy Polo with UG2 on left front side, black pants and black shoes.
Police say he is not considered critically missing at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.