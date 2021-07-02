Milwaukee girl missing since March

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help finding long-term missing 13-year-old Shacora Steel. She was last seen near 24th and Chambers in Milwaukee on March 19, 2021.

Steel is described as a Black female, 4'9" tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Steel's whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7401.

