Missing Milwaukee teenage girl; police seek public's help

Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said Nyasia Scholl went missing around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, near Vel R. Phillips and Clarke.

Scholl is described as a female, Black, weighing around 134 pounds and with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, dark red shirt and pink pajama pants.

MPD said she is not considered a critical missing at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at (414) 935-7252.