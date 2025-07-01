Missing Milwaukee teenage girl; police seek public's help
MILWAUKEE -
Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said Nyasia Scholl went missing around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, near Vel R. Phillips and Clarke.
Scholl is described as a female, Black, weighing around 134 pounds and with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, dark red shirt and pink pajama pants.
MPD said she is not considered a critical missing at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at (414) 935-7252.
