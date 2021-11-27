Expand / Collapse search

Missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 22nd and Kilbourn

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need help to locate a missing girl, 10, last seen Saturday, Nov. 27 near 22nd and Kilbourn.

According to police, Hannah Frye was last seen around 9 a.m. running southbound in the area near 22nd and Kilbourn.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She's 4'11" tall and weighs 102 pounds. She has black hair in braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an Army green coat, black and purple pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police.

Fire at Town of East Troy pub

Police confirm for FOX6 News that there was a fire at Double D's Pub and Eatery in the Town of East Troy early Friday, Nov. 26.

Wisconsin leaders hopeful about Indigenous women strategy
article

Wisconsin leaders hopeful about Indigenous women strategy

Native American leaders and Wisconsin’s attorney general are hoping to see more resources and support to address missing and murdered Indigenous women under an executive order signed recently by President Joe Biden.

Small Business Saturday in Cedarburg
article

Small Business Saturday in Cedarburg

As you check off those holiday gift lists, make sure to support local to help small businesses in your community thrive. Brhett is live in Cedarburg ahead of Small Business Saturday crowds.