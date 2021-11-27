Missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 22nd and Kilbourn

Milwaukee police need help to locate a missing girl, 10, last seen Saturday, Nov. 27 near 22nd and Kilbourn.

According to police, Hannah Frye was last seen around 9 a.m. running southbound in the area near 22nd and Kilbourn.

She's 4'11" tall and weighs 102 pounds. She has black hair in braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an Army green coat, black and purple pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police.