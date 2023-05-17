Missing Milwaukee girl; last seen May 16 near 34th and Forest Home

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing person. Crissandra Middleman, 17, was last seen Tuesday, May 16 around 11 p.m. in the area of 34th Street and Forest Home Avenue.

Crissandra is described as a black female, 5'06" tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and a short buzz haircut. Crissandra was last seen wearing a short sleeve tee shirt with colorful lettering on the front and back, black jeans, and white and blue tennis shoes.

Crissandra has a teardrop tattoo under her left eye and a tattoo on her left arm with her name. Crissandra may be driving a gray Dodge Caliber.

Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 a.m.-12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m.-7a.m. at 414-935-7360.