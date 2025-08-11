Missing Milwaukee girl; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Khaeli Dawson, 14, was last seen near 21st and Congress on July 3. She was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes. Police ask anyone with information to call 414-935-7242.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 14-year-old Khaeli Jay’kiha Dawson was last seen around 2:30 p.m. near 21st and Congress on July 3, but her mother noted she was last seen on July 27.

She is described as female, Black, 5’03" and around 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Authorities say Dawson is not considered critically missing at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7242.