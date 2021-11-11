Missing Milwaukee girl, 16, found safe

article

The Milwaukee Police Department says critical missing girl,16-year-old Shalanda Lock, has been found safe. There was concern after Lock was last seen around 9 p.m. on Nov. 10 in the area of 15th and Congress.

Again, Lock has been found safe.

