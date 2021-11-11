Expand / Collapse search

Missing Milwaukee girl, 16, found safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Shalanda Lock

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says critical missing girl,16-year-old Shalanda Lock, has been found safe. There was concern after Lock was last seen around 9 p.m. on Nov. 10 in the area of 15th and Congress. 

Again, Lock has been found safe.

 Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 or Milwaukee Police Department District Five at 414-935-7252.

