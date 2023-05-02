Missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 15th and Hadley on April 25

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for 14-year-old Zaniya Matthews.

Police say Matthews was last seen near 15th and Hadley around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. Officials say Matthews left her residence and did not return.

Matthews is described as female, African American, 5’3" tall, weighing 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Matthews' whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.