Milwaukee girl missing; police ask for public's help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 11-year-old Danielle Noble. She was last seen on June 1 near Teutonia and Custer.

Noble is described as a female, black, 4'0" tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black bonnet, black jeans, and red sandals.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.