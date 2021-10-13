Missing Milwaukee children last seen Sept. 22

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Adrian Shaw, 3, and Kai Heywood, 2. The children were last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 22 near Herman Street and Kinnickinnic Avenue.

Adrian is described as a 3-year-old boy who has brown hair, hazel eyes, weighs approximately 27 pounds, and is 3 feet tall.

Kai is described as a 2-year-old boy who has blonde hair, brown eyes, weighs approximately 24 pounds, and is 2 feet 7 inches tall.

The children may be in the company of their mother, Megan Shaw.

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.