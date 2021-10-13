Expand / Collapse search

Missing Milwaukee children last seen Sept. 22

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee police seek missing boys

Milwaukee police need help locating Adrian Shaw, 3, and Kai Heywood, 2. The children were last seen on Sept. 22 near Herman Street and Kinnickinnic Avenue.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Adrian Shaw, 3, and Kai Heywood, 2. The children were last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 22 near Herman Street and Kinnickinnic Avenue. 

Adrian is described as a 3-year-old boy who has brown hair, hazel eyes, weighs approximately 27 pounds, and is 3 feet tall.   

Kai is described as a 2-year-old boy who has blonde hair, brown eyes, weighs approximately 24 pounds, and is 2 feet 7 inches tall. 

The children may be in the company of their mother, Megan Shaw. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. 

Fatal crash on I-94 in Kenosha; driver rear-ended semi, 1 dead
article

Fatal crash on I-94 in Kenosha; driver rear-ended semi, 1 dead

One person is dead and another sustained significant injuries following a crash on northbound I-94 in Kenosha County.

New budget-friendly ways to workout from home
article

New budget-friendly ways to workout from home

After many gyms shut down amid the pandemic, people turned to working out at home. The experts explain equipment and programs that are worth the money.

Gov. Evers hosts news conference on violence prevention

Governor Evers discussed violence prevention during a news conference in Milwaukee at the COA Goldin Center on Wednesday, Oct. 13.