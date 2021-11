article

Milwaukee police said a missing 17-year-old boy who has autism and is non-verbal was found safe Monday night, Nov. 22.

There were concerns after police said Fraizer Guyden was last seen near 36th and Wright around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

On Monday night, police said Guyden was found safe and was returned home.

Thank you for helping to spread the word.

