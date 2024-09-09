Missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near 62nd and Carmen

article

Police said Triston Thompson was last seen around 6:51 p.m. on Sept. 8 near 62nd and Carmen.

He is described as 4'11" tall, 73 pounds with black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, navy blue short sleeve shirt, light blue pants and high-top Nike shoes.

He is not considered critical missing at this time.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.