Missing Milwaukee boy last seen near 24th and Orchard

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an 8-year-old critical missing boy. Isaiah Moreno was last seen Dec. 8 in the area of 24th and Orchard around 9 p.m.

Moreno is described as 4'00" tall, 80 pounds with brown/dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black Nike Air Jordan hooded sweatshirt, blue jogging pants, and yellow Air Jordan basketball shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. and Milwaukee Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.