Expand / Collapse search

Missing Milwaukee boy last seen near 24th and Orchard

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:27AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Isaiah Moreno

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an 8-year-old critical missing boy. Isaiah Moreno was last seen Dec. 8 in the area of 24th and Orchard around 9 p.m. 

Moreno is described as 4'00" tall, 80 pounds with brown/dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black Nike Air Jordan hooded sweatshirt, blue jogging pants, and yellow Air Jordan basketball shoes. 

 SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. and Milwaukee Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Waukesha condo collapse threat, drone video offers closer look
article

Waukesha condo collapse threat, drone video offers closer look

On Thursday, owners at a Waukesha condo building are expected to have more time to move out. This, as just-released drone footage is offering the closest look yet at the problems that forced the evacuation.

Milwaukee I-43 crash, 3 vehicles involved, 2 hurt
article

Milwaukee I-43 crash, 3 vehicles involved, 2 hurt

Two people were hurt, one transported to the hospital, after a crash involving three vehicles in I-43 southbound near Walnut.

Milwaukee bus shelter crash, man gets 2 years in prison

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to two years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that injured two people. He hit a bus shelter, fire hydrant and more.