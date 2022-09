article

Brent Pearson, 42, of Milwaukee, was found safe after he was reported missing Saturday, last seen near 75th and Glendale in Milwaukee.

There were concerns after police said Pearson was last seen on around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Again, he has been found safe.

Thank you for helping to spread the word!

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News