Missing man last seen at Milwaukee's McKinley Marina; search continues

The search continues for a missing sailor who disappeared nearly a week ago after heading out from McKinley Marina.

What we know:

Authorities said 55-year-old Charles Brown was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 22, walking toward his red-and-white Bristol sailboat, Rossa. Surveillance video confirmed his last movements on the marina dock.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched an extensive search on Lake Michigan, but suspended operations Sunday evening after failing to locate Brown or his boat. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has since taken over the case as a missing person investigation.

"[The] Coast Guard was notified on Saturday in the evening that Charlie Brown was overdue," U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan public affairs officer Lt. Joe Neff said.

Deputies are asking anyone on the water to keep an eye out.

"This lake is very powerful. I think people underestimate its strength," said Milwaukee resident Michael Lagerman. "It’s terrible news to hear. You know, my first reaction was I hope they find him. I hope he is okay."

Brown’s niece has been posting daily updates on TikTok, urging boaters to watch for any sign of her uncle or Rossa.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at 414-278-4788.