article

Kenosha police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing woman.

Police say 19-year-old Anastaisa Eichstaedt left near residence near 60th Avenue and 75th Street Thursday, Oct. 19 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have any information, please call the Kenosha Police Department.