Kenosha police are asking for help locating a missing person last seen on the city's south side near 36th Avenue and 85th Street around 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.

Jeffrey O’Connor, 64, left home on foot and did not take belongings with him.

A photo of Jeffrey was taken Sunday afternoon.

If you see Jeffrey O’Connor please contact KPD 262-605-5203

