Girl missing from Green Bay area, endangered

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is trying to find missing and endangered 14-year-old Marquita Smith. Smith has been missing since June 27 and was last seen in the Village of Allouez – just south of Green Bay.

Smith is described as 5'4" tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She could be traveling with a black-and-white zebra print suitcase with a pink zipper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 920-461-0873.

