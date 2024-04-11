Missing teenage girl; West Allis police seek help

article

West Allis police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Angel Onyemachi is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and around 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is believed that she has several bags of clothing with her, so it is unknown what she is wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Eric Sturino at 414-302-8090 or the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.