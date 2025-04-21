Missing girl in Milwaukee; police seek public's help
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said Olivia Hanson was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, near 88th and Vienna.
Olivia Hanson
Hanson is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and red tennis shoes.
Dig deeper:
Her family said she is originally from Illinois, but was in Milwaukee for treatment at Lad Lake St. Rose Campus. Her family said she and another party left the facility, but the other teen returned and told the adults there that they were concerned.
She is not considered critically missing at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at (414) 935-7272.
