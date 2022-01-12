Fond du Lac woman missing, last seen Wednesday morning

article

The Fond du Lac Police Department has asked for the public's help locating missing 80-year-old woman Alma Grace.

Police said Grace was last seen at the Oasis Family Restaurant around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12. She was on foot with a walker. Friends said she did not return home as expected.

Grace is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and around 130 pounds with longer gray hair and blue eyes.

Police said Grace was possibly sighted in the area of Military and Hickory around 1 p.m. Wednesday. She becomes easily confused and may be wandering.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fond du Lac police at 920-906-5555.

