Missing endangered Greenfield man; police seek public's help

Greenfield police are searching for 74-year-old Mark Ziegler, a missing and endangered man.

What we know:

The Greenfield Police Department said Ziegler was last seen in the evening of Nov. 5 at his home near 45th and Maplewood. Family members say he left without critical medications and has not been heard from in days.

Ziegler, who is a double-leg amputee and uses an electric scooter, was believed to be at home during a phone call with his son on Nov. 10 around 2:30 p.m. But he did not show up for his weekly Tuesday dinner with friends on Nov. 11 at The Cellar Pub and Grill in Oak Creek – something his family says is extremely out of character.

Ziegler’s daughter-in-law went to his residence that evening to prepare his medications, feed his cat and straighten rooms for his return. She texted him while she was there but received no reply and assumed he was at dinner.

On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 12, relatives began realizing Ziegler’s phone was turned off and he was not responding. His son and daughter-in-law returned to the house at 6 p.m. and discovered the home was exactly as it had been left the night before, and that Ziegler had never returned.

Dig deeper:

His vehicle, a blue 2007 Chrysler Town & Country with Wisconsin plate AUN9275, was also missing. The van has a handicap ramp, an electronic scooter inside and a "VIP" sticker above the model emblem.

Family members say Ziegler left without his necessary medications for kidney failure, heart disease and diabetes, and note he has no history of cognitive issues, depression or mental health concerns.

Police describe Ziegler as white, 5’6", 160 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. What he was last wearing is unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.