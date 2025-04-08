Missing endangered Cudahy man; police seek public's help

article

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Cudahy man deemed missing and endangered.

What we know:

The Cudahy Police Department said 57-year-old Robert Rampalski was last seen around 9:50 a.m. on Friday, April 4. He left his home near Packard and Martin to go to the South Milwaukee Walmart.

He is believed to be traveling on foot or using public transit. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, PTSD, high blood pressure and anxiety and has not been taking his medications.

Police said Rampalski is 6-foot-1 and has brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing a tan winter hat, camouflage hoodie, blue jeans and black boots.

Police said he has a scar on his left bicep and the left side of his face and an injury to his left eye. They also noted Rampalski does not have teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cudahy police at 414-769-2260.